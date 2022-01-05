Upcoming Tata Tiago CNG spied at a dealership ahead of official launch, check pics

Tata Motors will be launching Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG very soon in the Indian market, presumably in the next couple of days. The CNG-powered Tiago has already begun to arrive at dealerships all over the country. A spy video provides a quick look at the soon-to-be-released vehicle.

As shown in the shared video, the Tiago's CNG fuel tank occupies majority space of the trunk because of which, there is hardly any room for luggage in the trunk. Therefore, buyers who want lower running costs with the CNG version would have to compromise on luggage carrying capacity.

This car will be distinguished from the regular petrol-powered Tiago by an 'i-CNG' badge on its tailgate. It is expected that only the mid-level trim levels will be offered with CNG, but we won't know for sure until the Tata Tiago CNG goes on sale. The styling and equipment should be identical to the Tiago, however.

Tata Tiago CNG will feature a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine like its petrol counterpart that makes 86 PS and 113 Nm, although because CNG is used, the power output will be low compared to petrol.

CNG-powered Tiago will only be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission while petrol version gets a 5-speed AMT as well. The Tigor CNG will have the same specifications as the Tiago CNG.

Depending on the trim level, the Tata Tiago is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 7.07 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The CNG version will be priced by an additional Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 over the hatchback's equivalent trim.

Tata Tiago CNG will compete against Maruti Alto CNG, Maruti Wagon-R CNG, Hyundai Santro CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG.

