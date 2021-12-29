US’s 5G rule for airlines:What it means for flights from India?

Experts in the aviation sector are urging a delay in the deployment of 5G wireless service until aircraft safety issues are resolved in the US. 5G will be rolled out on 5th of January.The implementation of 5G wireless services in the US is attracting the attention of airlines around the world.

5G's C-band spectrum, which uses frequencies that fall just below the protected aerospace spectrum, could potentially delay, divert, or even cancel flights, according to many experts.

Following a recent FAA directive which outlined restrictions on landing at some airports in low visibility, Air India, the only Indian airline operating to the US, may also face delays. A more meticulous route planning could be necessary during the critical landing stages of these ultra-long-haul flights.

5G spectrum in the US operates in a range of 3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz, which is close to the 4.2 GHz band used by the international aviation community. Among the FAA's concerns is that 5G technology may interfere with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters that measure altitude above the terrain.

As concerns about aviation safety grow in the US, there are increasing calls to delay the launch of 5G services.US telecom and aviation experts have defended their positions during the current standoff.

The FAA as well as many other airline have concerned about the safety of 5G technology.United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said that 5G wireless services may cause thousands of passengers to be impacted by delays, diversions, and cancellations. According to him, 5G could limit pilots' options and force them to make only visual approaches, even in bad weather.

Scott Kirby also added “Coming Jan. 5 — unless something changes — we will not be able to use radio altimeters at 40-something of the largest airports in the country. It is a certainty. This is not a debate.”

With the help of CTIA, a wireless trade group, the telecom industry is holding their ground on 5G technology working in nearly 40 countries safely without affecting landing aircraft. CITA Chief Executive Meredith Attwell Baker wrote in a blog post,

“A delay will cause real harm. Pushing back deployment one year would subtract $50bn in economic growth, just as our nation recovers and rebuilds from the pandemic.”

Indian experts are concerned about 5G even though it's still in the testing phase. A report by the Times of India quotes Capt. Amit Singh, an air safety expert,

“…from an air safety point of view, testing is the same thing as deployment because the 5G waves would be transmitted in locations where the testing is on.”

Captain Singh says that airport operators and pilots in India do not have much knowledge about 5G waves, which could lead to an accident. A NOTAM about this should be issued to pilots in the country, he says.

