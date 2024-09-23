Vande Bharat Train Between Ayodhya And Sitamarhi: Nitish Kumar Requests PM Modi

Vande Bharat Train Between Ayodhya And Sitamarhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to introduce a Vande Bharat train between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi so that pilgrims get better rail connectivity between the two holy towns.

The state government has been developing Punaura Dham Janki Mandir, a Hindu pilgrimage site, in Sitamarhi district that is considered the birthplace of the goddess Sita.

"Better rail connectivity between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi will make things easy for the pilgrims who visit both temples (Ram Mandir and Punaura Dham Janki Mandir) in large numbers every day. The Centre recently introduced several Vande Bharat trains from different cities in Bihar to other places in the country.

"I extend my gratitude to the PM for introducing these Vande Bharat trains. I request you for the introduction of another Vande Bharat train between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi. The Ministry of Railways should be duly instructed in this regard," Kumar wrote in his letter to the PM.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that the central government has already started construction work pertaining to the development of "Ram-Janki Marg" from Ayodhya to Sitamarhi, he said.

The ministry concerned should be directed to complete the project at the earliest so that pilgrims get better road facilities between Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Punaura Dham Janki Mandir in Bihar, the CM said.

A large number of pilgrims visit the Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district. Kumar had on December 13, 2023, laid the foundation stone for the overall development of Punaura Dham Janki Mandir. The state cabinet has already approved Rs 72.47 crore for the project.

The development project has been assigned to the state tourism department. "Under the new plan, the state government will develop 'Sita-Vatika', 'Luv-Kush Vatilka', construct a parikrama path, display kiosks, cafeteria, children-playing zones etc," said an official of the state tourism department.

All connecting roads to the pilgrim site are also being developed, he said. Besides, thematic gates and parking areas are being constructed around the pilgrim site, he added.