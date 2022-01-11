Watch: Massive Airbus A380 plane disappearing in sky at Los Angeles Airport just like that – Video

An incredible footage on Twitter shared by Aeronews shows a 650-ton plane disappear after a take-off in clouds as if it was never there. The video taken from near the runway at the Los Angeles Airport (LAX) captures a beautiful Airbus A380 taking off the runway and immediately vanishing in a thick cover of cloud. What’s interesting is that the plane in the video is not a small aircraft or for that matter, a single aisle commercial plane.

It’s infact the largest commercial passenger aircraft in the world – the Airbus A380, which makes this video even more fascinating. As seen in the video, the huge Emirates Airbus A380 with its signature bird styled wings is preparing a take off at the far end of the runway.

It soon starts to move on the runway achieving its minimum take-off speed and then have an incident-free take-off. But soon after, it starts to disappear in thick clouds and eventually vanishes in no time, highlighting the importance of technology in the modern day aviation.

Although it looks terrifying, taking off and landing in thick fog is relatively straight forward for airliner pilots thanks to new Instrument Landing System (ILS) technology and modern day avionics.

As for the Airbus A380, the final unit of this massive plane was delivered to Emirates, which is the largest aggregator of this plane, and has procured 123 units of A380 from Airbus till date.

