हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aviation

Watch: Massive Airbus A380 plane disappearing in sky at Los Angeles Airport just like that – Video

The aircraft seen in the video is the largest commercial passenger aircraft in the world – the Airbus A380, which makes this video even more fascinating.

Watch: Massive Airbus A380 plane disappearing in sky at Los Angeles Airport just like that – Video
Airbus A380

An incredible footage on Twitter shared by Aeronews shows a 650-ton plane disappear after a take-off in clouds as if it was never there. The video taken from near the runway at the Los Angeles Airport (LAX) captures a beautiful Airbus A380 taking off the runway and immediately vanishing in a thick cover of cloud. What’s interesting is that the plane in the video is not a small aircraft or for that matter, a single aisle commercial plane. 

It’s infact the largest commercial passenger aircraft in the world – the Airbus A380, which makes this video even more fascinating. As seen in the video, the huge Emirates Airbus A380 with its signature bird styled wings is preparing a take off at the far end of the runway.

It soon starts to move on the runway achieving its minimum take-off speed and then have an incident-free take-off. But soon after, it starts to disappear in thick clouds and eventually vanishes in no time, highlighting the importance of technology in the modern day aviation.

Also read: Pushback truck catches fire close to Air India plane, major mishap averted

Although it looks terrifying, taking off and landing in thick fog is relatively straight forward for airliner pilots thanks to new Instrument Landing System (ILS) technology and modern day avionics.

As for the Airbus A380, the final unit of this massive plane was delivered to Emirates, which is the largest aggregator of this plane, and has procured 123 units of A380 from Airbus till date.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AviationLos AngelesEmiratesAirbus A380
Next
Story

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 receives updates for the New Year

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Zee Top 10: 9.84 lakh Plus Booster Dose on the first day