Mumbai

Watch: Pushback tug catches fire at Mumbai Airport, all 85 passengers on Air India flight safe

The fire was brought under control by the airport's Fire Department in under 10 minutes, said Mumbai Airport's PRO and the operations have normalized. 

Image: Twitter

A pushback tug caught fire at Mumbai airport earlier today while on duty to push back a Mumbai-Jamnagar flight operated by Air India. The fire was brought under control by the Fire Department in under 10 minutes, mentioned Mumbai Airport's PRO.

All 85 passengers on board the aircraft are safe and the airport operations have normalized. Mumbai airport PRO says, "The Mumbai-Jamnagar flight has 85 passengers onboard. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. There is no harm to any person. All operations are normal."

This is a developing story.

Mumbai
