Watch: Pushback tug catches fire at Mumbai Airport, all 85 passengers on Air India flight safe

A pushback tug caught fire at Mumbai airport earlier today while on duty to push back a Mumbai-Jamnagar flight operated by Air India. The fire was brought under control by the Fire Department in under 10 minutes, mentioned Mumbai Airport's PRO.

#WATCH A pushback tug caught fire at #Mumbai airport earlier today; fire under control now. Airport operations normal. pic.twitter.com/OEeOwAjjRG — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

All 85 passengers on board the aircraft are safe and the airport operations have normalized. Mumbai airport PRO says, "The Mumbai-Jamnagar flight has 85 passengers onboard. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. There is no harm to any person. All operations are normal."

This is a developing story.

