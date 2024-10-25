Watch: Policeman Dragged 100 Meters On Car Bonnet, Narrowly Escapes Death

Policeman Dragged On Car Bonnet In Karnataka: A traffic policeman in Karnataka's Shivamogga district was dragged on the bonnet of a car on Thursday when he attempted to stop the vehicle for a routine check, police said. The accused driver, identified as cable operator Mithun Jagdale, drove the car at a high speed, forcing the official to cling to the car to avoid being crushed.

According to Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, the incident occurred around 2 pm in front of Sahyadri College. While conducting routine checks, officers signaled a car coming from Bhadravati to stop. Instead, the driver accelerated, dragging the officer for over 100 meters before fleeing the scene.

"A Traffic Police personnel on duty narrowly escaped death after being dragged on a car bonnet on Thursday, 24th October in front of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga city. The Police personnel was dragged for over 100 meters. The incident took place around 2 pm, while Traffic Police personnel were conducting routine checks near the college," Shivamogga SP said.

"When they signalled a car coming from Bhadravati to stop, the driver sped up towards the personnel, forcing him to cling to the bonnet to avoid being crushed," he added.

A man driving an SUV in #Karnataka's #Shivamogga attemped to run over a traffic official after he was asked to stop for speeding. The traffic official, who was asking the driver to stop, was knocked over and landed on the car's bonnet.



The incident took place near Sahyadri… pic.twitter.com/bIPxnTwEfI October 24, 2024

"The accused's name is Mithun Jagadale, he worked as a cable operator. Police arrested him and investigation is on," Shivamogga SP said.