Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811690https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/watch-policeman-dragged-100-meters-on-car-bonnet-narrowly-escapes-death-2811690.html
NewsMobility
AUTO NEWS

Watch: Policeman Dragged 100 Meters On Car Bonnet, Narrowly Escapes Death

Policeman Dragged On Car Bonnet: A traffic policeman in Karnataka's Shivamogga district was dragged on the bonnet of a car on Thursday when he attempted to stop the vehicle for a routine check.

|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 12:19 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Policeman Dragged 100 Meters On Car Bonnet, Narrowly Escapes Death

Policeman Dragged On Car Bonnet In Karnataka: A traffic policeman in Karnataka's Shivamogga district was dragged on the bonnet of a car on Thursday when he attempted to stop the vehicle for a routine check, police said. The accused driver, identified as cable operator Mithun Jagdale, drove the car at a high speed, forcing the official to cling to the car to avoid being crushed.

According to Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, the incident occurred around 2 pm in front of Sahyadri College. While conducting routine checks, officers signaled a car coming from Bhadravati to stop. Instead, the driver accelerated, dragging the officer for over 100 meters before fleeing the scene.

"A Traffic Police personnel on duty narrowly escaped death after being dragged on a car bonnet on Thursday, 24th October in front of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga city. The Police personnel was dragged for over 100 meters. The incident took place around 2 pm, while Traffic Police personnel were conducting routine checks near the college," Shivamogga SP said.

"When they signalled a car coming from Bhadravati to stop, the driver sped up towards the personnel, forcing him to cling to the bonnet to avoid being crushed," he added.

"The accused's name is Mithun Jagadale, he worked as a cable operator. Police arrested him and investigation is on," Shivamogga SP said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK