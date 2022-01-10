हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yamaha Motor

Yamaha FZ-X receives a price hike of Rs 2,000; check new prices here

Yamaha FZ-X is a retro-modern motorcycle sharing many of its components with the other 150cc FZ bikes, including the 149cc air-cooled engine and transmission.

Yamaha FZ-X receives a price hike of Rs 2,000; check new prices here

Yamaha, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has increased the price of the FZ-X, among other two-wheelers. From this month onwards, the new prices will apply. Yamaha has raised the price of its FZ-X by Rs 2,000 and now it is priced at Rs 1,26,300 (ex-showroom). In spite of the increased price, the FZ-X hasn't changed and is the same as before.

The FZ-X is based on the FZ-S, which recently received an update, and it is inspired by the XSR 155. It gets dual purpose tyres, engine sump guards, fork gaiters and a retro seat that complement its rugged design language.

The Yamaha FZ-X is available in three colours: Matte Black, Matte Copper and Metallic Blue featuring ‘01’ graphics for a sportier feel. The bike comes with Bluetooth connectivity as standard.

Read also: Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked by upto Rs 1.10 lakh; check prices

Powering this bike is a 149cc Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine with fuel injection producing 12.4 Ps of power and 13.3 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Tags:
Yamaha MotorYamaha IndiaFZ-XYamaha FZ Series
