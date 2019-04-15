Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun crosses Rs 200 crore mark at China Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun has taken the China Box Office by storm. The film starring Tabu, Radhika Apte in the lead role, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#AndhaDhun crosses $ 30 million / ₹ 200 cr in #China... Biz on [second] Sat and Sun is *higher* than [first] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri $ 2.03 mn, Sat $ 4.45 mn, Sun $ 3.78 mn. Total: $ 30.06 mn [₹ 208.17 cr]... Power of solid content!"

Taran also shared the complete list of Hindi films that were released in China along with their total collections. He wrote, "Top 5... Highest grossing *Indian films* in China...

1. #Dangal

2. #SecretSuperstar

3. #BajrangiBhaijaan

4. #HindiMedium

#AndhaDhun is all set to surpass *lifetime biz* of #HindiMedium and emerge the fourth highest grossing film in #China."

Released as Piano Player in China, Andhadhun is inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.