New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's latest outing 'Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik Aaryan is ruling the hearts of the viewers with its powerful screenplay and performances.While it has been receiving praise from the audience and celebrities, noted lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar is the latest one to join the bandwagon.

The sports drama Chandu Champion is based on the Paralympic athlete Murlikant Petkar, played by Kartik on the big screen. This film marks the first collaboration of the actor with Kabir Khan.

Taking to his social media Javad Akhtar reviewed Chandu Champion in his own style. He praised the entire team and wrote: "Watched Chandu Champion. Who would have believed it if it not would have been a 100% true story .particularly enjoyed the 2nd half. Another feather in Kabir khan’s cap . Kartik is a delightful surprise in a dramatic role . Vijay Raaz is brilliant. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterji’ s work is mind blowing . My hats off to the editor"

Watched Chandu Champion. Who would have believed it if it not would have been a 100% true story .particularly enjoyed the 2nd half. Another feather in Kabir khan’s cap . Kartik is a delightful surprise in a dramatic role . Vijay Raaz is brilliant. Cinematographer Sudeep… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) June 18, 2024

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.