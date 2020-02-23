Kartik Aaryan can't stop smiling as he starts shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shares first look

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his next project - 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' - and shared his first look from the flick on Saturday.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video from the shoot where he is seen donning the saffron colour garb of a 'ghostbuster' resembling Akshay Kumar from the first installment of the film.

In the video, Kartik could be seen looking at himself in the mirror smiling and then approaching towards the set.

"Iss look mein smile hi nahi rukti, ting ding ting tiding ting ting. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Jaipur, let's roll," Aaryan captioned the post. The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

The first part of the film was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios. It is scheduled to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.