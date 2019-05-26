close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Happy Bhag Jayegi 3

Plans to make 'Happy Bhag Jayegi 3' afoot, says Mudassar Aziz

Production is underway and Aziz said the team is expected to finish shooting by August end.

Plans to make &#039;Happy Bhag Jayegi 3&#039; afoot, says Mudassar Aziz
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Director Mudassar Aziz says he is planning to take the "Happy Bhag Jayegi" franchise forward with a third part.

The filmmaker, who directed last year's "Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi", a sequel to the 2016 film, said he is yet to finalise the plot in a concrete manner.

"Audience has given so much love to our franchise that we feel grateful to them about it. When you make something as franchise people might like different things from a film. As makers we have to make sure people like everything. 

"We plan to make the third part. There are few ideas but we haven't worked upon it yet in a concrete way," Aziz told PTI.

The director said after he is done with his forthcoming release "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and a "slice-of-life film" with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which he said he will finish by mid 2020, he will work on the third film.

Besides Diana Penty, "Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi" also featured Sonakshi Sinha.

About "Pati, Patni..." the filmmaker said his film is an ode to the 1978 comedy. The remake stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

"It is a contemporary version. The original is a pioneer film. It would be silly to just reconstruct that in today's time. Marriages and relationships have changed over the decades. Women have come a long way. When we decided to do this, we knew there is a great potential in the plot," he added.

Production is underway and Aziz said the team is expected to finish shooting by August end.

The film is slated to be released on December 6.

 

Tags:
Happy Bhag Jayegi 3Mudassar AzizHappy Bhag JayegiBollywood
Next
Story

'Aladdin' crosses $100 mn in opening weekend

Must Watch

PT25M45S

PM Modi gets Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad, Gujarat