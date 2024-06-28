Tahira Kashyap’s Sharmajee Ki Beti Witnesses Star-Studded Special Screening, Set To Premiere On OTT Today

New Delhi: Prime Video, Applause Entertainment, and Ellipsis Entertainment hosted a special screening for Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s much-anticipated directorial debut, Sharmajee Ki Beti, just two days before the worldwide premiere of the film on the streaming service. The evening was graced by the film’s lead cast, including Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, along with director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment among others.

SHARMAJEE KI BETI SPECIAL SCREENING

The star-studded evening saw numerous celebrities, such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Sonali Bendre, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Karishma Tanna, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Aparshakti Khurana, Mukesh Chhabra, Surveen Chawla, Kirti Kulhari, Arjan Bajwa, Ashmit Patel, Abhishek Banerjee and others coming together to show their love and support for the cast and crew of the film.

SHARMAJEE KI BETI STORYLINE

Sharmajee Ki Beti is a light-hearted and heartwarming movie that explores relevant themes of women’s empowerment and the challenges they face. Through the multi-generational lens of three middle-class women and two teenage girls—all sharing the common surname ‘Sharma’—the film delves into their unique experiences and struggles

Sharmajee Ki Beti is presented by Applause Entertainment, and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment Media. The film is written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and it stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas.

Sharmajee Ki Beti will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 200 countries and territories on June 28.