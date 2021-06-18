MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for over 500 Medical Officer posts, apply at mppsc.nic.in

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications to recruit Medical Officers. The Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, MPPSC, has opened recruitment for 576 posts.

The application process for MPPSC Medical Officer posts will commence at noon on June 24 and the last date to apply is July 23.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in.

How to apply:

Go to the official MPPSC website and fill the application form. Pay the fees and get a printout of the application form.

After filling the application form and submitting the fees, candidates are required to send self-attested copies of all the mentioned documents along with application form in prescribed format at MPPSC office by August 5.

Vacancy details:

Out of 576 vacancies, 144 posts are for the unreserved category, 72 vacancies are for the SC category, 242 for the ST category, 60 for the OBC, and 58 for the EWS category.

Eligibility:

Candidates applying for the Medical Officer posts must have an MBBS degree or its equivalent degree recognised by Medical Council of India.

Age limit:

The candidates should be between 21 to 40 years of age.

Application fee:

Rs 250 application fee has to be paid by residents of Madhya Pradesh, SC/ST, OBC (Non-Creamy layer) and PWD candidates. While for other categories and non-residents, the fee is Rs 500.

