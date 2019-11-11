close

Mumbai

10-yr-old girl raped, strangulated; body found at Mumbai's Vidyavihar railway station tracks

The post-mortem report confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted before being strangulated. 

10-yr-old girl raped, strangulated; body found at Mumbai&#039;s Vidyavihar railway station tracks
File photo

New Delhi: The body of a 10-year-old girl, who was missing since November 5, was found by the tracks near Vidyavihar railway station in Mumbai. The police recovered the minor's body early on Saturday. 

The post-mortem report confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted before being strangulated. The police has taken one person into their custody. According to reports, the accused was arrested after a CCTV footage from the area showed him leaving with the girl on the day she went missing. 

The parents of the girl had filed a missing complaint after which teams had started tracing her. 

