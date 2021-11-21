Aryan Khan drugs case: A 'farziwada' by Sameer Wankhede, says Nawab Malik after bail order reveals 'nothing objectionable in WhatsApp chats'

New Delhi: Hours after a detailed order of the Bombay High Court on Aryan Khan's bail application revealed that prima facie it has not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday (November 20, 2021) stepped up his attack against Sameer Wankhede.

Malik corroborated his claim that the drugs case against Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son was bogus and said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official should be suspended following the court's findings.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader also said that the order puts a question mark on the NCB's arrest of Aryan Khan and reiterated his allegation that the star kid was kidnapped for the purpose of extortion.

Malik, notably, has been targeting Wankhede ever since the NCB official led a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 during which drugs were allegedly seized and Aryan Khan was arrested.

Wankhede had moved the high court when actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the lower court in an alleged drugs case last year, and the NCB officer would move the Supreme Court in Aryan's case now, the minister alleged.

"Such wastage of public funds should stop," he said.

The high court verdict on the #AryanKhan case clearly states there was no evidence of conspiracy. It has indeed been proven that it was a #Farziwada by Sameer Dawood Wankhede. It was a case of kidnapping, extortion and due to a selfie leak, the plan has been failed. pic.twitter.com/7R47bCwCSH — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 20, 2021

While Aryan got bail on October 28, the detailed order was made available on Saturday.

As per the detailed order of Justice NW Sambre on bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, WhatsApp chats extracted from Shah Rukh Khan's son's phone showed that nothing objectionable was noticed to suggest that he and others had hatched any conspiracy.

"There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts," the court said.

