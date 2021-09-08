No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places in Maharashtra amid COVID, check guidelines here

Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals in Maharashtra, but keeping the COVID situation in mind, the state government has urged its people to celebrate 'Bappa' at home, opt for online darshans and avoid crowding in public spaces.

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday (September 8) issued an order that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places in the state in view of COVID-19. As per the directive, people were advised to celebrate the festival at home.

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the state government order stated that the celebrations may not be allowed in public places. "It is prohibited to visit the idol of Lord Ganesha or visit the mandap and darshan should be made available online or through electronic means," said a statement released by the Maharashtra Home ministry.

Yesterday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar urged Mumbaikars to follow 'Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa' (My house, My lord Ganesha) and celebrate the festival at home. Pednekar said, "Being the Mumbai Mayor, I am going to follow `Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa`. I will not go anywhere nor will I bring anyone near my lord. This is important to curb the third wave in the state."According to the Maharashtra health department, the state reported 3,626 new cases on Monday and 37 fatalities due to COVID-19.

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged political parties to cancel all rallies and religious events in the state. "Public health is very important. Festivals can be celebrated in future. The situation can worsen if the cases of COVID increase. One must give priority to the health of the people so that we can avoid the third wave," Thackeray said. The Chief Minister also said there are clear instructions given to officials to be fully prepared for any such crisis.

In a special plea to all the political parties, the CM had said, "I appeal to all, those in the government and in the Opposition... Please exercise precautions now as peoples` lives are more important. Who would like to impose restrictions on festivals or religious celebrations, but the situation is different now."

(With Agency inputs)



