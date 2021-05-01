BMC identifies 5 hospitals for third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive from May 1 to inoculate the 18-44 age group will take place between 1 pm to 6 pm in five hospitals of Mumbai.

"BMC will start the third phase of the vaccination drive on May 1 to inoculate the 18-44 age group in Mumbai. The vaccination will be conducted between 1 pm to 6 pm and no walk-in vaccination facility will be allowed," the BMC said, according to news agency ANI.

The Municipal Corporation listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the vaccine doses.

"A total of 20,000 doses will be administered across these centres," it said. Mumbai reported 3,925 fresh cases, 89 deaths and 6,380 recoveries.

This announcement comes soon after Mumbai had shut down all vaccinations centres for three days due a shortage of COVID-19 vaccination supplies.

Over 17.46 lakh COVID-19 cases were added by Maharashtra alone in April this year. This is equal to the tally it had racked up in 196 days, giving an indication of the intensity of the second wave that has hit the state.

Maharashtra added 17,46,309 cases between April 1 and 30, taking the tally from 28,56,163 cases on April 1 to 46,02,472 on April 30, state government data revealed.

The caseload was 10,97,856 on September 16 last year, and it took 196 days for the tally to reach 28,56,163 as on April 1, it showed.

The month of April also saw 13,915 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 68,813, up from 54,898 as on April 1, as per the state government's data.

