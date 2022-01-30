हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid-19: Mumbai witnesses 10 deaths, 1160 fresh cases in last 24 hours

A total of 2,530 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,15,451 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city.

Covid-19: Mumbai witnesses 10 deaths, 1160 fresh cases in last 24 hours
Image credit: ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,160 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,45,630, while the death of 10 such patients increased the toll to 16,612, the civic body said.

A total of 2,530 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,15,451 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.
There are 10,797 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 46,307 tests carried out on Sunday (January 30), the overall test count reached 1,52,43,823. Of the 1,160 new cases, 1,009 patients are asymptomatic, while 160 are hospitalised. Of them, 29 are on oxygen support.

Out of the 37,573 beds, 2,268 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and the case doubling rate is 375 days.
Mumbai civic commissioner I S Chahal said the city's positivity rate has come down to 2.5 per cent.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19MumbaiPandemicCoronavirus
Next
Story

Covid-19 updates: Delhi, Mumbai see decline in new cases, positivity rate below 10%

Must Watch

PT11M3S

UP Elections 2022: Party decides who will contest elections - Aparna Yadav