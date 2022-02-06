Covid-19 updates: Delhi reports 1,410 new cases, positivity rate drops to 2.45%; Mumbai logs 536 fresh infections, 3 deaths

New Delhi: The decline in new Covid-19 cases continued on Sunday (February 6) in India’s metro cities– Mumbai and Delhi.

Mumbai

On Sunday, Mumbai registered 536 fresh coronavirus infections, which pushed the total caseload to 10,51,373. With three fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city jumped to 16,661, a civic official said as per PTI. The case doubling time in the city was now 730 days, the official data revealed.

According to the statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 82 per cent of the cases detected during the day were asymptomatic. As 1,153 people were discharged on Sunday, the recovery count climbed to 10,26,144 in the financial capital of the country.

Delhi

Delhi logged 1,410 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, which rose the total coronavirus tally to 18,43,933 and the death toll to 25,983, the health department said on Sunday.

The positivity rate further dropped to 2.45 per cent on Sunday, as per the health department’s data. The positivity rate was 2.87 per cent a day earlier in the national capital.

Delhi has been witnessing a drop in the number of daily cases after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Meanwhile, Delhi schools for classes 9-12, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital will reopen from Monday (February 7). The government took the decision to relax the Covid-19 curbs in view of fall in daily coronavirus cases.

ALSO READ: India records 1.07 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hours

(With agency inputs)

Live TV