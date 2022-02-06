India records 1.07 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 1,07,474 new Covid-19 cases, 865 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,01,979, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (February 6, 2022). The active cases stand at 12,25,011.

A decrease of 1,06,637 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,13,246 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,04,61,148.

India reports 1,07,474 fresh #COVID19 cases, 2,13,246 recoveries and 865 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 12,25,011

Death toll: 5,01,979

Daily positivity rate:7.42% Total vaccination: 1,69,46,26,697 pic.twitter.com/jbbqjX9NQz — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

The active cases comprise 3.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 95.64 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.42 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.20 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​169.46 crore. As many as 14,48,513 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Live TV