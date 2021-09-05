At least 80% of Mumbai population jabbed with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine: BMC

New Delhi: Nearly 1.3 lakh eligible beneficiaries or 80 per cent of adult population in Maharashtra's Mumbai has been vaccinated with first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation infomred on Saturday.

With this making the metropolis becomes the top-ranked city in terms of inoculation percentage, a BMC official was quoted by PTI.

BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal claimed 30 per cent of the city's eligible beneficiaries have been administered the second dose as well while hailing the private hospitals in the city.

"A total of 1.3 lakh doses were administered on Saturday. With this, 80 per cent of the population has taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. We are number one in terms of percentage of the population covered under the drive among major cities in the country," Chahal told reporters.

Further, he said adherence to COVID-19 norms like wearing a mask and maintaining social distance can save us from a possible third wave.