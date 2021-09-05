हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

At least 80% of Mumbai population jabbed with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine: BMC

With this milestone Mumbai becomes the top-ranked metropolis in the country in terms of inoculation percentage, BMC said.

At least 80% of Mumbai population jabbed with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine: BMC
File photo

New Delhi: Nearly 1.3 lakh eligible beneficiaries or 80 per cent of adult population in Maharashtra's Mumbai has been vaccinated with first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation infomred on Saturday.

With this making the metropolis becomes the top-ranked city in terms of inoculation percentage, a BMC official was quoted by PTI.

BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal claimed 30 per cent of the city's eligible beneficiaries have been administered the second dose as well while hailing the private hospitals in the city.

"A total of 1.3 lakh doses were administered on Saturday. With this, 80 per cent of the population has taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. We are number one in terms of percentage of the population covered under the drive among major cities in the country," Chahal told reporters.

Further, he said adherence to COVID-19 norms like wearing a mask and maintaining social distance can save us from a possible third wave.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Mumbai: 80 per cent of Nariman point, Mantralaya areas to go underwater by 2050, warns civic chief

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Tokyo Paralympics: India's para-shuttler Suhas Yathiraj secures the silver medal