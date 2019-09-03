close

Mumbai Rains

Heavy rain in Mumbai paralyses traffic

Mumbai: Heavy downpour in the state capital caused water-logging in multiple stretches of Mumbai on Tuesday.

Vehicular traiffic was paralysed and pedestrian movement was also disrupted due to flooded roads.

According to the IMD in Mumbai intermittent rain, with very heavy falls at isolated places, is likely to occur in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperature is most likely to remain around 29 -degree Celcius and 24 -degree Celcius respectively.

Mumbai Rainsmumbai rains todayMumbai TrafficMaharashtra
