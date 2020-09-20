Indian Railways allows 10 per cent of private banks staff to travel in Mumbai locals

Mumbai: The Central and Western Railway in a joint statement on Saturday (September 19, 2020) announced that 10% of the cooperative and private banks employees have been allowed to travel by special suburban services over the Mumbai Suburban network.

"On the request of state government, permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways to personnel of all cooperative and private banks to the extent of 10% of the total staff strength as approved by State Government of Maharashtra, for travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network," read the official statement.

It added, "The selected 10% staff are requested to obtain QR code from State Government of Maharashtra at the earliest. Until such time, valid identity cards are an authority for entry at the stations. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the passengers."

Now, 10% of the total employees of Cooperative & Private banks can travel by special suburban rail services in Mumbai. These services will be strictly for the essential staff, & not for general passengers. pic.twitter.com/MFCDz91Epc — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 19, 2020

They appealed that except for essential category staff as per directives of state government, others are requested not to rush to the stations.

"It is also requested that travellers should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19," said the statement.

The Western Railway also said that they are increasing daily suburban special services from 350 to 500 from September 21 to ensure social distancing and contain overcrowding amid COVID-19 outbreak.



The number of daily spl suburban services will be increased from 350 to 500 on WR from 21/9/2020 to maintain social distancing & avoid crowding. Essential staff as notified by State Govt to travel in local trains is requested to follow social distancing & wear mask during travel pic.twitter.com/iGhzOD41Ib — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 2,211 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that took the city's total coronavirus count to 1,82,077. There were 50 fresh fatalities and the death count has now increased to 8,422,