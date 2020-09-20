हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Indian Railways allows 10 per cent of private banks staff to travel in Mumbai locals

The Western Railway also said that they are increasing daily suburban special services from 350 to 500 from September 21 to ensure social distancing and contain overcrowding amid COVID-19 outbreak.  

Indian Railways allows 10 per cent of private banks staff to travel in Mumbai locals
File Photo (Twitter/@WesternRly)

Mumbai: The Central and Western Railway in a joint statement on Saturday (September 19, 2020) announced that 10% of the cooperative and private banks employees have been allowed to travel by special suburban services over the Mumbai Suburban network. 

"On the request of state government, permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways to personnel of all cooperative and private banks to the extent of 10% of the total staff strength as approved by State Government of Maharashtra, for travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network," read the official statement.

It added, "The selected 10% staff are requested to obtain QR code from State Government of Maharashtra at the earliest. Until such time, valid identity cards are an authority for entry at the stations. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the passengers."

They appealed that except for essential category staff as per directives of state government, others are requested not to rush to the stations. 

"It is also requested that travellers should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19," said the statement.

The Western Railway also said that they are increasing daily suburban special services from 350 to 500 from September 21 to ensure social distancing and contain overcrowding amid COVID-19 outbreak.
 

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 2,211 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that took the city's total coronavirus count to 1,82,077. There were 50 fresh fatalities and the death count has now increased to 8,422, 

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Mumbai locals
Next
Story

CBI registers case against Mumbai-based private company after SBI alleges Rs 338.52 crore loss
  • 53,08,014Confirmed
  • 85,619Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M15S

Zee News Exclusive : Ravi Kishan on proposed Film City in UP