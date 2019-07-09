close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mumbai rain and local train live updates: Heavy showers may drench Maximum City

Monsoon made a delayed entry but ever since it did reach Mumbai, the rain-bearing clouds have made their presence felt in the city with heavy to very heavy showers.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - 07:57
Comments |

Monsoon rains are predicted to intensify on  Tuesday as Mumbai braces for a day of incessant showers which could throw daily lives of locals out of gear once again.

Heavy showers most of last week and on Monday caused trouble for Mumbaikars with waterlogged roads resulting in massive traffic snarls. Airport operations too took a hit and Tuesday may see a repeat of the same as the Met department has predicted very heavy rainfall in most parts of the city and its suburbs.

Auto drivers in the city had threatened to go on strike over a host of issues, promising to compound the woes of commuters. The strike, however, was called off late Monday in what would be a massive relief for locals.

Rains almost all of last week also took a toll on local train services and more showers could once again result in delays.

Here are the live and latest updates from across Mumbai as another very wet day beckons:

9 July 2019, 07:57 AM

Mumbai may witness heavy rainfall making commuting a nightmare but there is some cheer for locals who use public transportation in the city. Click here to find out more.

9 July 2019, 07:24 AM

No water-logging reported, rainfall of 13 mm recorded in Kurla to Mulund section during last one hour. Middle line cleared and safe in South East Ghat section. Now all three lines, Up, Down and Middle are operational: Central Railway

9 July 2019, 06:34 AM

It has been raining heavily in many parts of the city since late night yesterday and again from the wee hours today.

Must Watch

PT5M55S

News 50: Watch top news stories of today; July 09, 2019