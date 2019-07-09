Mumbai rain and local train live updates: Heavy showers may drench Maximum City

Monsoon rains are predicted to intensify on Tuesday as Mumbai braces for a day of incessant showers which could throw daily lives of locals out of gear once again.

Heavy showers most of last week and on Monday caused trouble for Mumbaikars with waterlogged roads resulting in massive traffic snarls. Airport operations too took a hit and Tuesday may see a repeat of the same as the Met department has predicted very heavy rainfall in most parts of the city and its suburbs.

Auto drivers in the city had threatened to go on strike over a host of issues, promising to compound the woes of commuters. The strike, however, was called off late Monday in what would be a massive relief for locals.

Rains almost all of last week also took a toll on local train services and more showers could once again result in delays.

Here are the live and latest updates from across Mumbai as another very wet day beckons: