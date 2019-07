MUMBAI: Rains continued to last the maximum city on Thursday with several parts of the city experiencing moderate downpour. A high tide of is expected to hit Mumbai at 1:20 pm. The maximum temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celcius while the minimum around 24 degrees Celcius. The India Meterological Department, Mumbai, predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent rain on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in wall collapse in Pimpripada area of Malad East rose to 28 on Wednesday.

Here are the live updates of Mumbai rains: