Mumbai rains Live: City braces for highest tide this season at 1:44 pm

3 August 2019, 08:45 AM
Mumbai is set to face its highest high tide of the season on Saturday. The high tide of 4.90 metres is expected at 1.44 pm.
3 August 2019, 08:45 AM
Water Logging at Motilal Nagar, Goregaon West, SV Road, Jogeshwari West, Oberoi Junction, Malad East, Malad Subway and Dahisar Subway.
3 August 2019, 08:44 AM
Heavy rains in Mumbai Western suburbs. Reports of waterlogging emerge from Andheri, Mallad, Boriwali and Dahisar. Mumbai Eastern also receiving heavy rainfall.
Andheri Subway and Malad Subway have been closed due to heavy rains and waterlogging.
3 August 2019, 08:43 AM
Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre Friday issued an alert of very heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the next two days on August 3 and 4. Moderate rainfall continued to lash the capital city of Maharashtra and the adjoining areas over the past five days.