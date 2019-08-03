close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mumbai rains Live: City braces for highest tide this season at 1:44 pm

Stay tuned for live updates on Mumbai rains:  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 3, 2019 - 09:00
Comments |

Mumbaikars woke up to an intense spell of rainfall on Saturday morning once again. The city has been experiencing torrential rainfalls over the last few days, throwing normal life out of gear. The India Meteorological Departement was warned of "heavy to very heavy falls" in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours. 

Live TV

Stay tuned for live updates on Mumbai rains:

 

3 August 2019, 08:45 AM

Mumbai is set to face its highest high tide of the season on Saturday. The high tide of 4.90 metres is expected at 1.44 pm. 

3 August 2019, 08:45 AM

Water Logging at Motilal Nagar, Goregaon West, SV Road, Jogeshwari West, Oberoi Junction, Malad East, Malad Subway and Dahisar Subway.

3 August 2019, 08:44 AM

Heavy rains in Mumbai Western suburbs. Reports of waterlogging emerge from Andheri, Mallad, Boriwali and Dahisar. Mumbai Eastern also receiving heavy rainfall.

Andheri Subway and Malad Subway have been closed due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

 

3 August 2019, 08:43 AM

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre Friday issued an alert of very heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the next two days on August 3 and 4. Moderate rainfall continued to lash the capital city of Maharashtra and the adjoining areas over the past five days.

Must Watch

PT9M35S

J&K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Sopore