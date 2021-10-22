Massive fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai’s Parel, several feared trapped

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a multi-story residential building in Parel area of Mumbai on Friday (October 22, 2021). After the information reached the Mumbai Fire Brigade department, several teams were rushed to the incident spot to douse the blaze.

The fire erupted in the Avighna Park building on Currey Road, the official said. 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he added. There are no reports of any casualty so far, he said, adding search and rescue operations are underway.

"Level 3 fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon today. No injuries reported," said Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Fire broke out at the multi-storey Avighna park apartment on Curry Road, around 12 noon today. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/W9KqsQLkPr — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

The actual cause of the blaze could not be ascertained immediately, the fire official said. According to the reports, several people are feared trapped in the 60-storey highrise.

More details are awaited.

