Milind Deora admits to rift in Mumbai Congress, asks Sanjay Nirupam to put aside political difference

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday admitted to rift within the party's Mumbai base and requested everyone to “unite as a team” for upcoming general elections.

In a series of tweets, Deora said, “While I do not intend to discuss internal party affairs in public, remarks made in a recent interview have forced me to repeat my strong commitment towards the need for the Mumbai Congress to remain a symbol of Mumbai’s diversity and to strengthen its social fabric.”

“In a city like Mumbai, which is our economic and cultural capital, we need to bring people together. The Mumbai Congress cannot become a cricket pitch for sectarian politics, with leaders pitted against one other,” he added.

“I'm disappointed with what is happening - and the party is aware of my stance on fighting the Lok Sabha elections. However, I have full faith in our central leadership and its commitment to our party's ideology and principles. Especially in Mumbai, where the Congress was born.

“@INCIndia is leading a powerful, united campaign across India. Infighting cannot, and should not, be allowed to threaten our base in Mumbai. I appeal to all Congress leaders in Mumbai to unite as a team. We owe this much to our party and to Congress President @RahulGandhi,” he added.

Later, addressing President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Sanjay Nirupam while speaking to ANI, Deora said, “I would like to request Sanjay Ji and other leaders, that we all must put aside political differences and work in unison. I would say that in any org there will be differences of opinions, there is no infighting.”

Deora's remark comes amid several reports of feud within Mumbai Congress.

“We only have one aim, that is to remove Modi government from power. Rahul Gandhi is touring the entire country and is trying to get everybody together. Similarly, I think in Mumbai also we have to work together because if we don't work together we will not be able to fulfill Rahul ji's dream,” he added.