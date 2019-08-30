Mumbai-based aspiring actress commits suicide, jumps from terrace of apartment

Mumbai: A aspiring actress allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a high-rise apartment situated in posh Mumbai locality of Lokhandwala in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi and is aged between 22 to 25 years. She jumped off the terrace of Kenwood Apartment in Lokhandwala.

A wannabe actress, Pearl was a working professional and would often get into dramatic fights with her mother. According to police, the deceased was mental health was unstable and added there were claims that her body was possessed by a soul. She would often get angry, unable to control to temper and act strangely.

Pearl had attempted to kill herself on two previous occassions but was saved in due time.

Between late Thursday night and early hours of Friday, the woman fought at home. At around 12:30 pm, she jumped off the terrace. She was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital where she was declared dead.



The Oshiwara police is investigating the matter.