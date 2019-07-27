Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 2000 passengers onboard, halted due to incessant rains on Saturday morning, informed the Central Railways. Rescue operations are currently underway.

The train is held up between Badlapur and Wangani at KM72. Badlapur is about 100 km from Mumbai.

Incessant rains have paralysed the entire city of Mumbai and its suburbs. Heavy rains also lashed in several other parts of Maharashtra.

Central Railways cancelled train services between Badlapur and Karjat/Khopoli. "Very heavy rains in Kurla-Thane belt and very-very heavy rains beyond Kalyan. As a precautionary measure, we have suspended services from Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli. Services on all other corridors of Central railway are running," Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway said in a tweet.

"City is expecting intermittent heavy showers all through the night. We request commuters to not venture in water-logged areas and also request you all to maintain distance from the sea. Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help," said Mumbai Police.

On Saturday morning, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) 11 flights have been cancelled due to inclement weather. These include seven departures and four arrivals. Eight flights carried out go-arounds, while nine have been diverted. The airport had diverted 17 flights on Friday evening.