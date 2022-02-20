हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Mumbai logs zero Covid-19 death; Delhi reports 570 new cases, 4 fatalities

Mumbai reported 167 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours while Delhi's tally of active cases rose to 2,545.

New Delhi: Delhi reported 570 new coronavirus cases and four fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 1.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday (February 20).

Out of these 570 cases, 92 pertain to earlier weeks that were added on the ICMR portal on Saturday, the department said.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 54,614, while 730 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin issued in the evening said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,545 while the number of containment zones is at 8,583, it said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday (February 20) reported 167 new coronavirus positive cases, 34 less than the previous day, which raised the city's infection count to 10,55,561, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 16,687 as no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, it said. There are 1,511 active cases in the city at present.

As many as 286 patients were discharged during the day, which took Mumbai's recovery count to 10,34,493. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent and the case doubling rate is 3,097 days.

(With PTI inputs)

