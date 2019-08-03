Mumbai rains: Seasons' highest tide likely on Saturday, BMC asks citizens to stay off beach

Mumbai and its surrounding areas continued to receive incessant rainfall on Saturday. Severe waterlogging was reported from suburbs and several parts in the city. Traffic and locals trains movement was impacted across the city.

The city will face its highest high tide of the season on Saturday. A tide of 4.90 metres is expected at 1.44 pm. As per weather forecast, intense spells of rain likely to continue in the next 48 hours. The IMD issued a red alert for the next 48 hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a special set of instructions, advising citizens to stay away from the beach.

“Citizens are requested not to venture into the sea water. High tide in next coming hours today 1344 hours height 4.90 meters. Peak Tide is extremely dangerous, in case of help please contact life guards on beach or contact 19116 or 101,” tweeted the BMC.

“As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM. We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in waterlogged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916 #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdates,” it added.

As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916 #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2019

Due to heavy rains, a large amount of garbage flowed on the seaside road. The BMC is in the process of removing it. The work is likely to be hampered due to high tide in the afternoon. Seventeen flights were diverted while several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services too have been hampered by the torrential rains.