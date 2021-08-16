हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Mumbai relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, allows beaches, gardens and seafronts to open all days- Check details

BMC on Monday allowed opening of grounds, gardens, beaches & seafronts from 6 am to 10 pm, on all days.

Mumbai relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, allows beaches, gardens and seafronts to open all days- Check details
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: As COVID-19 cases decline in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday (August 16, 2021) said that now public gardens, beaches, seafronts and grounds in the country’s financial capital can open on all days and for a longer duration.

“Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allows opening of grounds, gardens, beaches & seafronts from 6 am to 10 pm, on all days,” news agency ANI said in a tweet. 

Earlier, on August 15 the Maharashtra capital city restarted commuter train services for fully vaccinated residents. 

Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday had urged the citizens to take a pledge to make the state and the country free of the COVID-19 disease

"We are now celebrating 75 years of freedom, and we have to take the pledge that we will make our state and the country free of coronavirus and celebrate Independence Day next year freely. The pandemic had taken everyone back to the pre-independence days and we all were experiencing the same in the last one-and-a-half years," he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 267 coronavirus positive cases, taking the city's infection count to 7,39,336, while four deaths pushed the toll to 15,989, civic authorities said.

In an earlier order, the Maharashtra government had allowed restaurants and hotels in the state to operate till 10 pm extending their earlier 4 pm deadline. The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government had also allowed malls to reopen from August 15 for only a limited number of people and government as well as private offices to open with full capacity.

