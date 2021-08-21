हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai

Mumbai to resume COVID-19 vaccination today after 2-day halt, check list of CVCs administering vaccines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that it has received 1,50,000 doses of Covishield and 10,240 doses of Covaxin. 

Representational Image (IANS)

New Delhi: Mumbai on Saturday (August 21, 2021) will resume its COVID-19 vaccination drive after a 2-day halt due to a shortage of vaccine doses. The city will start administering coronavirus vaccines after it received over 1,60,000 doses on Thursday night which was distributed among all the government and municipal vaccination centres on Friday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it has received 1,50,000 doses of Covishield and 10,240 doses of Covaxin. 

ALSO READ | Zydus Cadila's COVID vaccine ZyCoV-D, first jab for children in India, gets approval

The BMC has shared the list of COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Mumbai that will administer vaccines on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,365 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, of which, Mumbai recorded 322 infections. The capital city's active count has now increased to 2,853, while in the state, it stands at 55,454. 

(With agency inputs)

