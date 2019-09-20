Mystery over gas leak in Mumbai continues as BMC says 'no leakage' in RCF Chembur

MUMBAI: Mystery behind the 'foul-smelling' 'nauseating' gas leak the middle of the night continued to baffle Mumbaikars on Friday morning (September 20) after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted that there's was no leakage from Chembur's Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers (RCF). BMC added that a total of 29 complaints have been received and efforts to trace the origin of the gas leak is currently underway.

The statement came hours after the civic body's Disaster Management cell had confirmed that there was “a gas leakage at RCF (Rashtriya Chemical Fertilisers) in Chembur plant.”

Mahanagar Gas Limited has deployed eight mobile emergency vans to trace the leakage of the gas. Apart from it, nine fire engines have also been mobilised. Citizens have been asked to report any odour immediately at helpline number 1916.

“A total of 29 complaints were received by the #1916 control room regarding an unknown smell, which has considerably reduced now. Apart from the 9 fire engines, 4 emergency vans of MGL have been mobilised. If you still notice the odour please dial 1916 #gasleak #MCGMUpdates,” tweeted BMC.

Unconfirmed information of some leakage in RCF Chembur had been reported. However there is no leakage in RCF;

“We have recieved complaints from citizens about odour of some unknown gas in eastern and western suburbs. MCGM has mobilized all concerned agencies. 9 fire engines have been mobilized at various places to find out source of leakage. For any queries, please call 1916 #MCGMUpdates,” tweeted BMC.

“In order to trace the origin of the #gasleak we have deployed 9 fire engines at Deonar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Vile Parle, Kanivali, Dahisar and Mankhurd,” it added.

The gas leakage was reported at several locations in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai on Thursday night triggering panic among locals who complained of foul smell and called the fire department for help. Complaints of a “terrible” and nauseating smell was reported from Mankhurd, Chembur, Ghatkopar, kandivali, Kurla and Powai.

Several users from Mumbai took to Twitter to complain about the chemical smell throughout Parle West and other areas. BMC's Disaster Management Cell said that the leakage started in the RCF Chembur plant, only to retract it hours later. MGL also issued a statement in which it said that gas leakage was not related to its pipelines. “As of now we know that it is not related to MGL gas pipelines. Our emergency team is further checking and we will update you shortly,” it said.

Several people continued to tweet on the matter on Friday morning, demanding an explanation behind the gas leak and urging authorities to inculcate safety measures.