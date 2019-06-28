close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai Rains

Rains cripple Mumbai – List of waterlogged roads, diverted routes

Routes of several BEST buses were diverted due to waterlogged roads while there were also reports of some trains running late.

Rains cripple Mumbai – List of waterlogged roads, diverted routes
File Photo

The first heavy rain of the season has left Mumbai crippled once again. While there have been massive traffic jams in different parts of the city, there were also reports of flights and trains getting delayed. Routes of several buses run by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were also diverted as roads were waterlogged.

The Mumbai Police took to microblogging site Twitter to inform about the condition of roads in different parts of the city. According to the Mumbai Police, there was waterlogging up to 2.5 feet at areas near Khar Masjid and SV Road. The traffic from these areas had been diverted through Linking Road.

In another tweet, the Mumbai Police furnished a list of the roads that were waterlogged leading to major traffic snarls. The monsoon update said that Santacruz had received 98 mm rain in a span of just three hours.

The waterlogged areas mentioned are:

# Andheri Kurla Road

# Many parts of Powai, Sion, Vikhroli and Mulund

# Western Express Highway stretch

# Hindmata Cinema in Dadar

# Sion Road No 24

# GD Ambedkar Road Wadala West

# Naigaon Cross Road

# Bhandup Village Road

# Wadala Mono Rail Station

# 60 feet Road, Ghatkopar East

The advisory further said that buses to Sewree were diverted through Sharda Talkies.

The Mumbai Police also said that “traffic police are on field to assist you whenever and however required”.

There were also reports of waterlogging in Juhu, Vasai and other areas. Heavy traffic jams were reported on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road from Jogeshwari highway to IIT Powai, from Borivli to Santacruz. Routes of several BEST buses were diverted due to waterlogged roads at Makhmali Talao Thane, Sion and Hindmata Cinema Dadar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also issued an alert on its official handle on microblogging site Twitter warning of heavy rainfall throughout the day in Mumbai city and suburban areas. The BMC shared a warning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which read, “Loud peals of thunder with frequent lightning flashes, moderate to heavy spell of rain and maximum wind speed 29 to 74 kmph – in gusts.”

In another tweet, the BMC said, “Hello, Mumbai! The island city and suburbs have received 33 mm and 95 mm rainfall respectively. While we're on our toes, it may take some time to pump out all water from waterlogged areas owing to neap tide. Hopefully, all should be well by late evening.”

While there were also reports of Mumbai’s lifeline local trains getting delayed at several places, the Central Railway clarified on Twitter there had been no disruption in the services. The tweet said, “Central railway suburban trains are running... No disruption.... Don't believe in rumours.”

Tags:
Mumbai RainsMumbaiMumbai PoliceBMC
Next
Story

Mumbai waterlogged after heavy rains; traffic routes diverted, flights delayed

Must Watch

PT7M4S

Watch: Satte Pe Satta, 28th June, 2019