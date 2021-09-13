Sakinaka rape case: Uddhav Thackeray govt announces Rs 20 lakh for victim's dependents

New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has announced Rs 20 lakh for the Sakinaka rape victim's dependents, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale informed on Monday (September 13, 2021). Nagrale stated that a total amount of Rs 20 lakhs from government schemes and the Chief Minister's relief fund will be given to the dependants of the victim.

Hemant Nagrale said that the accused has confessed to the crime and the weapon used in committing the heinous crime has also been recovered. He also said that after the probe into the incident, Mumbai Police has added charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against the accused.

"The victim belonged to a particular caste. Thus, we have applied the section of the SC/ST Atrocities Act and we will be investigating the same. We had arrested the accused. In the interrogation, he had confessed to committing the crime. We have also recovered the weapon that was used in the crime," said Nagrale at a press conference in Mumbai.

"Primary cause of death is injuries all over her body," he added.

Accused was under the influence of some substance

The Mumbai Police commissioner said that the accused was under the influence of some substance. "As per confession, accused and victim knew each other. The victim was demanding something from the accused. They later argued. We are anticipating, the main reason he attacked her was a bit of argument that they had. He was under the influence of some substances," Nagrale said.

He informed that as per the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), they have not found out any offence that is registered against the accused so far in Maharashtra.

"We are trying to find out if he has any criminal record in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Follow women's safety instructions strictly

In light of the incident, the police commissioner emphasised that Police patrolling will be increased in places where streets are less populated at night. All police stations and other units in Mumbai on Monday were also told to follow instructions on women's safety strictly, as per the 11-point order from the commissioner.

While all calls related to women's safety will have to be acknowledged immediately by the control room, which will relay the information to units, personnel must ensure patrolling is carried out continuously in dark or dimly lit areas.

"They should also contact civic officials to get CCTVs installed in such places," the order said.

Areas with women's toilets must be patrolled, with personnel keeping a tab on suspicious people and movement, and units must help women found alone on the roads during night hours, it said.

It also said that vehicles lying along the roads for a long time must be removed or seized if their owners are not found.

A list of people accused of crimes against women must be prepared and prohibitory action should be taken against them.

Police stations having railway stations serving long-distance trains in their jurisdiction must deploy a patrolling van from 10 pm to 7 am, the order said.

This is to be noted that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a 30-year old woman was raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai. She sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts. The victim was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

