Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to be admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP and Executive Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut will be admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment on Thursday (December 3, 2020.)

Sanjay Raut is going for angioplasty for the second time. Sanjay Raut had undergone another angioplasty treatment a year ago. But due to growing troubles again, the doctor advised getting angioplasty again.

Lilavati's heart specialist Dr Mathew will perform angioplasty on Sanjay Raut. The Shiv Sena leaader had played a major role in forming the ruling Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar had met in November last year to form the government. Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting. Raut was feeling uneasy.

After this meeting, Sharad Pawar Y. B. Chavan Center and Uddhav Thackeray had left for Matoshri. However, Sanjay Raut had gone straight to Lilavati Hospital. He was diagnosed with two blockages in his heart.

