हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to be admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut will be taken to Lilavati Hospital on Thursday for his second angioplasty.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to be admitted to Mumbai&#039;s Lilavati Hospital
File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP and Executive Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut will be admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment on Thursday (December 3, 2020.)

Sanjay Raut is going for angioplasty for the second time. Sanjay Raut had undergone another angioplasty treatment a year ago. But due to growing troubles again, the doctor advised getting angioplasty again.

Lilavati's heart specialist Dr Mathew will perform angioplasty on Sanjay Raut. The Shiv Sena leaader had played a major role in forming the ruling Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar had met in November last year to form the government. Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting. Raut was feeling uneasy.

After this meeting, Sharad Pawar Y. B. Chavan Center and Uddhav Thackeray had left for Matoshri. However, Sanjay Raut had gone straight to Lilavati Hospital. He was diagnosed with two blockages in his heart. 

Live TV

Tags:
Sanjay RautShiv Sena
Next
Story

COVID Alert: 6185 fresh cases in Maharashtra
  • 94,99,413Confirmed
  • 1,38,122Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M36S

Farmers Protest : Officers from Agriculture, Consumer Affairs and Home Ministry will discuss issues