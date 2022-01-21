Two-year-old boy dies after sweeper administers wrong injection in Mumbai hospital

New Delhi: The police on Thursday (January 20, 2022) booked four hospital staff for death of a toddler after it was administered the wrong injection by a nursing home sweeper in Baiganwadi, Govandi in Mumbai.

The police booked four staffers: the sweeper, a doctor, a resident medical officer and a nurse for the incident, sources told Zee Media.

The sweeper, who administered the injection, has been booked under Juvenile Justice Act as she is 17-year-old. However, no arrests were made till late Thursday on the issue.

According to the police, the two-year-old boy, Taha Khan was admitted at Noor nursing home on January 12 with complaints of fever.

On the day of the incident, the RMO wasn’t available, so he asked the nurse to inject a 16-year-old, another patient, with Azithromycin. However, the nurse paid no heed and let the sweeper administer the jab, which was meant for another patient, to the toddler. Within minutes Taha became critical and succumbed.

