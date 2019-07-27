close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahalaxmi Express

Watch: Incredible footage shows NDRF, Indian Navy rescuing stranded passengers from Mahalaxmi Express

Hundreds of passengers were stranded in Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, which was stuck in between Badlapur and Wangani, following incessant rains in Mumbai and neighbour regions. 

Watch: Incredible footage shows NDRF, Indian Navy rescuing stranded passengers from Mahalaxmi Express

MUMBAI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, Indian Army along with railway officials and Railway Protection Force launched a massive aerial and surface operation to rescue about 700 stranded passengers aboard the Mahalaxmi Express, which was held up between Badlapur and Wangani, following incessant rains in Mumbai and neighbour regions.

As rescue efforts were underway, official handles of NDRF, Navy and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office tweeted some images and videos of the rescue efforts.

 

 

A Seaking Helicopter was been launched with divers equipped with auto-inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. 

"Following the incessant rains over the last 24 hours in Mumbai and adjoining areas, Eight Flood rescue teams from #IndianNavy incl three Diving teams have been mobilised with rescue material, Inflatable boats and life jackets. A Seaking Helicopter has also been launched with Divers equipped with Auto inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. HQWNC (Headquarters Western Naval Command) is keeping a close watch on the situation & is in constant touch with State Admin to respond & provide assistance as reqd," tweeted Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

 

"500 plus people rescued by NDRF so far including 9 pregnant women.  Ambulances with 37doctors with gynaecologist deployed for emergency. Necessary arrangements like food,etc made at Sahyadri Mangal Karayalay. 14 buses, 3 tempos arranged for further movement," said the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

"Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis appeals the citizens stranded in #MahalaxmiExpress to not worry and has ensured that all measures and rescue operations are taken care of roping in all expert teams from NDRF, Army, Navy, Local administration, Police, Railway Ministry," it added.

Tags:
Mahalaxmi ExpressMumbai RainsNDRFIndian Navy
Next
Story

Mumbai rains: Hundreds stranded on board Mahalaxmi Express; NRDF, IAF, Navy deployed

Must Watch

PT31M5S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, July 27th, 2019