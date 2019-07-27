Watch: Incredible footage shows NDRF, Indian Navy rescuing stranded passengers from Mahalaxmi Express

MUMBAI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, Indian Army along with railway officials and Railway Protection Force launched a massive aerial and surface operation to rescue about 700 stranded passengers aboard the Mahalaxmi Express, which was held up between Badlapur and Wangani, following incessant rains in Mumbai and neighbour regions.

As rescue efforts were underway, official handles of NDRF, Navy and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office tweeted some images and videos of the rescue efforts.

@IAF_MCC Mi 17 Helicopter with Commanding Officer of @adgpi 25 AD Kalina onboard doing Arial recce and providing assistance to stranded passengers pic.twitter.com/oMSDK0RT0v — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 27, 2019

A Seaking Helicopter was been launched with divers equipped with auto-inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party.

"Following the incessant rains over the last 24 hours in Mumbai and adjoining areas, Eight Flood rescue teams from #IndianNavy incl three Diving teams have been mobilised with rescue material, Inflatable boats and life jackets. A Seaking Helicopter has also been launched with Divers equipped with Auto inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. HQWNC (Headquarters Western Naval Command) is keeping a close watch on the situation & is in constant touch with State Admin to respond & provide assistance as reqd," tweeted Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

A Seaking Helicopter has also been launched with Divers equipped with Auto inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. HQWNC is keeping a close watch on the situation & is in constant touch with State Admin to respond & provide assistance as reqd.2/2 pic.twitter.com/z0WDJgiVV0 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 27, 2019

"500 plus people rescued by NDRF so far including 9 pregnant women. Ambulances with 37doctors with gynaecologist deployed for emergency. Necessary arrangements like food,etc made at Sahyadri Mangal Karayalay. 14 buses, 3 tempos arranged for further movement," said the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

"Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis appeals the citizens stranded in #MahalaxmiExpress to not worry and has ensured that all measures and rescue operations are taken care of roping in all expert teams from NDRF, Army, Navy, Local administration, Police, Railway Ministry," it added.