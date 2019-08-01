close

rape

Woman gangraped in Chembur, Mumbai Police starts probe

The incident took place on July 7 but the 19-year-old was in a state of shock and did not disclose it. When she was admitted to a hospital due to her critical condition, reports revealed the sexual assault.

Woman gangraped in Chembur, Mumbai Police starts probe
File photo used only for representational purpose.

A woman in Mumbai's Chembur locality was allegedly gangraped on July 7 although the crime came to light only when her condition deteriorated towards the end of the month and she had to be admitted to a hospital.

The incident reportedly took place in the first week of the month but the 19-year-old woman apparently did not disclose as she was in shock. By July 25, her medical condition had become critical and her family got her admitted in a hospital in Aurangabad. Subsequent medical examinations showed that she had been sexually assaulted. A Zero FIR - an FIR that can be filed at any police station regardless of where the crime took place - was filed in Aurangabad and the case was eventually transferred to Zone 6 of Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police have started an investigation and it is learnt that CCTV cameras in the area where the crime took place are being located.

The condition of the woman is stable.

