Akshay Kumar-Nupur Sanon's 'selfless love story' continues in Filhaal 2 Mohabbat - Watch song

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's second music video Filhaal 2 Mohabbat with Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon is finally out! The love ballad shows the story of the selfless relationship of the lead pair continuing from their previous outing Filhaal.

Akki took to social media and dropped the song link. He tweeted: Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do…but #Filhaal2Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours Red heartBroken heart Full Song Out Now : https://youtube.com/watch?v=DUwlGduupRI

Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat has been sung by B Praak and is directed by Arvindr Khaira. Jaani has penned the lyrics and is the music composer as well.

For the track, Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat, Akshay has reunited with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur, who made her screen debut with the original song ‘Filhaal’.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has much-awaited movies like 'Sooryavanshi', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Prithviraj', 'Bell Bottom', 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey' in the pipeline.