Akshay Kumar shares a happy picture with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' director Priyadarshan

Superstar Akshay Kumar, on Saturday, shared a picture from his meeting with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan with whom he has collaborated in the past for blockbuster movies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhul Bhulaiyaa' and more.

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar, on Saturday, shared a picture from his meeting with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan with whom he has collaborated in the past for blockbuster movies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhul Bhulaiyaa' and more.

Akshay's latest tweet is undoubtedly enough to make his fans excited as he shared a picture with the director, who reposted the actor's tweet and announced that they both have met to discuss their new film together.

"When a guy with as brilliant a sense of humour as @priyadarshandir comes calling, a hard-work day becomes a laugh-hard day! #HappinessBTS," Akshay tweeted.

 

Re-sharing Akshay's tweet, Priyadarshan wrote, "After a long break, we are having quality time discussing next Hindi movie and I'm enjoying these discussions with @akshaykumar."

Soon after the actor-director duo shared the pictures on their Twitter handles, fans chimed into the comments section, leaving red heart, fire, and lovestruck emoticons and asking for an update on 'Hera Pheri 3' from the duo.

On a related note, 'Hera Pheri' was directed by Priyadarshan but the sequel to the movie was helmed by Neeraj Vora.

Speaking of Akshay Kumar's film front, the actor has much-awaited movies like 'Sooryavanshi', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Prithviraj', 'Bell Bottom', 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey' in the pipeline.

He will also be seen in 'Filhaal 2', the song that will mark his second independent music video after the 2019 released hit song 'Filhaal'. The music video that also features Nupur Sanon will release on July 6.

 

Tags:
Akshay Kumarfilmmaker PriyadarshanHera PheriBhul BhulaiyaaSooryavanshiRaksha BandhanPrithvirajBell Bottom
