Akshay Kumar to release reprised version of 'Teri Mitti' as tribute to frontline coronavirus responders

New Delhi: People across the world are finding their own ways to thank doctors and medical practitioners for their tireless efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday announced the launch of a reprised version of the song `Teri Mitti`, as an act to pay tribute to the `real heroes.’

The 52-year-old star took to Twitter to announce the date and time of the song launch - Friday at 12:30 pm.

With a background score of the original track from the movie `Kesari`, Akshay shared a video with illustrations of doctors.

"Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thee, ab uska rand safed hua," the wordings flashed across the video.

"A salute to the heroes, a tribute to our brave India,” the lines further read.

Towards the end of the 28-second animated video, he announced: "Teri Mitti tribute. Song out tomorrow at 12:30 PM."

Meanwhile, ace filmmaker Karan Johar too shared the video on Instagram and wrote: "They are fighting to keep us safe and for that, we are forever grateful. A tribute from our hearts to theirs, #TeriMitti. Song out tomorrow at 12:30 pm."

Akshay has been informing people about the necessary precautions to be taken to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak through his social media handles.

Earlier, the `Mission Mangal` actor joined hands with actors including, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, and launched a hope anthem - `Muskurayega India,` and made an attempt to pump up Indians with positivity amid the testing times of coronavirus. 

