close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh, Mithoon team up for love ballad

The song is a blend of love, melancholy and longing.

Arijit Singh, Mithoon team up for love ballad
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: After giving hits like "Tum hi ho" and "Darkhaast", singer Arijit Singh and composer Mithoon have reunited for a love ballad titled "Tujhe kitna chahne lage" for Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Kabir Singh".

The song is a blend of love, melancholy and longing.

"We're very happy to treat the audience with 'Tujhe kitna chahne lage'. Mithoon and Arijit will yet again mesmerise the audience with this beautiful love ballad," producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement. 

"Kabir Singh", a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. 

Its video showcases Shahid in a clean-shaven look. This persona of Shahid completes his three diverse looks in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film.

"Shahid has moulded his different looks according to the character," said Khetani.

Varde added: "This new look is a bonanza for all his fans."

The film releases on June 21.

 

Tags:
Arijit SinghMithoonBollywoodArijit Singh songs
Next
Story

Miley Cyrus drops new single 'She is coming'

Must Watch

PT20M21S

Modi cabinet portfolios revealed: Amit Shah gets Home, Nirmala Sitharaman finance