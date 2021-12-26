हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage

Arushi Nishank's upcoming music video 'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage' gets second poster

The governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari was present at the launch of Arushi Nishank and Vishal Singh's music video 'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage' second poster launch.

Arushi Nishank&#039;s upcoming music video &#039;Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage&#039; gets second poster
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited music video 'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage' starring 'Saath Nibhana Saath' actor Vishal Singh and Arushi Nishank released its second poster this weekend. After catching a glimpse of it, it's evident that Arushi, daughter of Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, is set to once again steal hearts after her stellar performance in the music video 'Wafa Raas Na Aayi'. 

 

On Sunday (December 26), Vishal and Arushi shared pictures of the launch of the second poster of the music video. The honourable Governor of Maharashtra had launched the exciting poster and given his blessings to the two actors on Christmas (December 25).

While sharing the pictures from the launch, the actors penned identical captions, saying, "Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage” Zee music 2nd poster launch by honourable governor of Maharashtra,shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari ji..Dada blessings always precious."

Take a look at the posts:

 

Talking about the song, Arushi said, "This song will bring many emotions to the table and many people including Gautam Gambhir ji, Manoj Tiwari ji and Subhas Chandra ji have congratulated us on the song and poster release."

For the unversed, the first poster was released on December 18. 

The song 'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage' has been composed by Oye Kunaal and is produced under Zee Music Company. It is releasing on Monday (December 27).

Live TV

 

