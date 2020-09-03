Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's 'Afsos Karoge' is a soothing romantic ballad - Watch

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss 13 fame couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's fourth music video after the reality show is out and it's titled 'Afsos Karoge'. The soothing romantic ballad shows brimming reel chemistry between the duo.

'Afsos Karoge' has been sung by Stebin Ben and it released on September 3, 2020. Watch the song here:

Sanjeev Chaturvedi has written the lyrics while music is composed by Sanjeev and Ajay. It has been produced by Anshul Garg under Desi Music Factory. It has a beautiful story which swings between present and past featuring Asim and Himanshi.

Asim and Himanshi featured in 'Kalla Sohna Nai' sung by Neha Kakar and 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' by singer Preetinder, the 'Bigg Boss 13' fame couple won a million hearts with their third single 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' recently.

Fans love to watch Asim and Himanshi together ever since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days. They are fondly addressed as AsiManshi by followers.

Did you like 'Afsos Karoge'?