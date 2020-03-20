हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's 'Kalla Sohna Nai' spills romance, becomes top trending song - Watch

Himanshi can be seen donning ethnic outfits while Asim wears cool printed shirts and pants. 

Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's 'Kalla Sohna Nai' spills romance, becomes top trending song - Watch

New Delhi: The cutesy mushy romantic couple of 'Bigg Boss 13' Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's maiden single 'Kalla Sohna Nai' has released and is receiving all the love. The track has been sung by Neha Kakkar and in her melodious voice, she is able to crack the brimming chemistry between the two. 

Watch 'Kalla Sohna Nai' song here: 

The romantic number has become number one trending song on YouTube and is also a big hit on TikTok. 

The music is composed by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are penned by Babbu. Gurinder Bawa has directed the track. 

Himanshi can be seen donning ethnic outfits while Asim wears cool printed shirts and pants. 

Fans love to watch Asim and Himanshi together ever since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days. AsiManshi - the moniker given to them by fans is often seen trending on Twitter. 

Asim and Himanshi's chemistry inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house remained one of the highlights during the show and fans loved to see them together. In fact, Himanshi re-entered the house to support Asim and together they braved all the questions related to their respective personal lives. 

In other news, their fellow inmates Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla's first single 'Bhula Dunga' is also up for release. 

 

