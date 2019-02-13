Atif Aslam a very seasoned artiste: Vipin Patwa

Mumbai: Composer Vipin Patwa says singer Atif Aslam is a very seasoned artiste and hopes to continue working with him.

After "Sehmi hai dhadkan", the two have teamed up once again for a song, this time for "Auliya" from Rajshri Productions' movie "Hum Chaar".

"Atif Aslam is a very seasoned artiste. Atif knows his merits very well so, it is easy for us to work with an artiste who is successful and extremely professional as well. He also gives his inputs which are very useful," Patwa said in a statement.

He had recorded the song with the Pakistani singer in Dubai.

"I feel very privileged and honoured to work with Atif Aslam who is one of the most successful singers of our time," said the composer.

He hopes their association continues.

"He lives across the border and 'Auliya' means messenger of God. I am talking about all the messengers of God as we love peace and even people living across the border love peace. This song has a lot of peace and positivity so, we hope that our association continues in future as well," said Patwa.

