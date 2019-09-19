Avika Gor: I am crazy about Punjabi songs

Mumbai: Actress Avika Gor of "Balika Vadhu" fame is set to feature in the video of a song that has a Punjabi touch. She says she loves Punjabi songs.

The video of the song, "Doggy", features singer Ishaan Khan and Avika. The lyrics of the song is penned down by Kunwar Juneja and music has been composed by Anjjan Bhattacharya. It's a mix of pop and Punjabi music.

"I had a lot of fun shooting with Ishaan. It was a great learning experience. The song is very vibrant and the audience will love it. Also, the dog in the music video has my heart! I am crazy for Punjabi songs and my fans know it. However, 'Doggy' is the cutest amongst them all. The shooting experience with the crew was simply amazing and I had a wonderful experience being a part of it," said Avika.

Ishaan said the ideation of the song is quite unique. "Also, I got to learn from Avika and helped me improve my performance in the video," he added.

BLive Music's "Doggy" will release on September 24.